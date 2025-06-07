Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vail Resorts worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.