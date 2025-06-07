Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Mizuho raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vail Resorts worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.