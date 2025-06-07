Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 283659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Calix Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Calix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

