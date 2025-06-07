Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.150-0.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 17.6%

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.73 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,989.02. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $900,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 745,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,191.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Braze stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Braze, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRZE Free Report ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

