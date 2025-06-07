Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.150-0.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.
Braze Stock Down 17.6%
NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.73 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.
In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,989.02. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $900,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 745,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,191.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
