Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 549039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

