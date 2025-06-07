First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.