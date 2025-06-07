Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Savvy Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

