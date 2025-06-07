Reliant Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 3.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $260,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $249,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.9% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $245.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.