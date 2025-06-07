TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 26.7% Higher – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,346,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
