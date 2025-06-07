iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

