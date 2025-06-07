CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 51182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a market cap of £5.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.34.

About CleanTech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.