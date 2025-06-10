Astar (ASTR) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $231.87 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,456.99 or 0.99812108 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,209.17 or 0.99586127 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,432,716,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,092,569,095 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

