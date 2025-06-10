Metis (MTS) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109,456.99 or 0.99812108 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,209.17 or 0.99586127 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
