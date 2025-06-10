Pocket Network Trading 17.9% Higher This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $64.68 million and approximately $203.74 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 2,351,036,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars.

