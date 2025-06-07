Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 260 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 42,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

