Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 38,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

