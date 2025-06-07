Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.85 and last traded at $131.61. Approximately 31,414,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 79,237,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.01.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

The company has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a PE ratio of 672.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $215,874.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,410.52. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

