Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

