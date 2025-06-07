Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $481.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

