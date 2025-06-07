Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 84 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

