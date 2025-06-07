Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $116.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

