Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 432 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,844,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GS opened at $614.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

