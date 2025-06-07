Curat Global LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $591.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average of $541.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
