Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pines Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.96.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

