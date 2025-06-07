Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6%

KO stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

