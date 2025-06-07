Verum Partners LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.62. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

