City State Bank Buys 4,369 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.5% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.