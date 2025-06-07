Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

TSLA stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

