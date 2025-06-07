Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

