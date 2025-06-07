Top Video Game Stocks To Research – June 4th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Five Below are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish or distribute video games and related hardware. Owning these equities gives investors direct exposure to the gaming industry’s revenue streams—such as game sales, in-game purchases, subscriptions, esports and emerging technologies like VR/AR—and their growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,330. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.16. The company had a trading volume of 868,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.20. 1,462,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

