SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.