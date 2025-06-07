Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

