Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

