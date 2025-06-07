VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SMH opened at $252.73 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

