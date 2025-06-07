NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

