Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 8,387 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.96.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

