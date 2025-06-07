Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after buying an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.