RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

