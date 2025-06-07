Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

