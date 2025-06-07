Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,587,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,570,192.16. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

