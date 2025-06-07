iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
