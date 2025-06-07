Seneca House Advisors Buys 59 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

