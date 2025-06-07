Sara Bay Financial Acquires 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

