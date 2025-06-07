NBC Securities Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 111,708.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,806,000 after buying an additional 9,541,622 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.5%

CEMEX stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

CEMEX Profile



CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

