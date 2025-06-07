Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2%

Altria Group stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

