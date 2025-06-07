KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in KLA by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in KLA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.58.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $808.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

