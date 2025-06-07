Horizon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

