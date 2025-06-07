First National Corp MA ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $445,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.71.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
