Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

