Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $274.48 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

