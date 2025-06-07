Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $33.91 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 4.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 312,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $216,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $557.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.52 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.99 and a 200-day moving average of $539.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

